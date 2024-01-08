Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
The crash was at least the third involving a pedestrian in two days.
Police say three people, including a five-year-old, were hit by vehicles in two separate collisions on Saturday.
In the latest incident on Highland Road, the man was trying to cross the road when he was struck by a driver travelling east.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
At least 11 pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Waterloo Region in the last month.
It’s prompted a push for municipalities to examine how to reduce danger on the roads.
"What we see on our end is the huge cost that someone being injured entails on their family, on their home lives, on their business, on their employers, on their communities and healthcare systems," said cycling advocate and managing partner at The Biking Lawyer, David Shellnutt.
"We need to consider everyone who uses the roads has an equal place on it and be safe around people who are more vulnerable."
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.
-
Police show off encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' siteA pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police early Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker KonarThe Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.
-
8 in 10 Ontarians think Canada is in a recession, nearly half expect to fall behind financially in 2024: surveyMost people in Ontario don’t have high hopes for Canada’s economy in 2024, according to a new survey which also shows respondents aren’t feeling great about their personal finances either.
-
Halifax authorities urge ice safety, awarenessHalifax Regional Police is urging people to avoid lakes and “stay off the ice until it is safe.”