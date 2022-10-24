Senior identified as victim in fatal single-vehicle crash near Erin
A 76-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle collision on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Erin last Friday.
According to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), they received reports of a pickup truck leaving the roadway at around 6:45 a.m on Oct. 21.
When emergency responders arrived, the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Robert Ernest Gurr from Erin, was pronounced deceased at hospital and the driver was treated for minor injuries.
The intersection was closed until mid-day for a team of reconstructionists.
“Reconstructionists will be responsible to determine the sequence of events but the vehicle was nestled into a tree line first when responders got to the scene,” Joshua Cunningham, media officer with Wellington County OPP, told CTV News last Friday.
OPP is asking anyone with information to call police.
