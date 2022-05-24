Senior identified as victim of deadly Thornbury crash involving bike and motorcycle

Provincial police identified a cyclist killed in a collision with a motorcycle on Highway 26 in Thornbury earlier this month as a 71-year-old man.

They say Leslie Irvine Beattie of The Blue Mountains was riding a bike on the morning of May 9 when he collided with a motorcycle on Highway 26 at Grey Road 113.

Police say the investigation determined the senior was attempting to cross the highway on a bike from a stopped position, coming from the 10th Line, when the crash happened.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP collision reconstruction teams are investigating the fatal crash and encourage witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.