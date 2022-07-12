Senior in North Bay area charged with sexual assault

North Bay Police say they have charged a 65-year-old suspect from East Ferris with sexual assault, stemming from an incident on June 1.

"Both the accused and victim were attending a recreational facility on Tupper Drive, North Bay," police said in a news release.

"The accused approached the victim who was initially unaware of the presence of the accused. The accused then committed two acts of unwanted sexual touching. The incident was reported to police, at which point an investigation commenced."

The suspect was arrested July 8 and charged with sexual assault. They have been released with a court date of Aug. 23.

"The victim and accused are known to one another," police said.