Senior injured in Bloomingdale crash

A section of Sawmill Road, in Bloomingdale, was shut down Friday afternoon due to a crash.

Waterloo regional police said a vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole just before 1:15 p.m.

The vehicle could be seen lying upside down in the grass.

Police said the driver, an 84-year-old man from Woolwich, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hydro crews were called to the scene to make repairs to the pole.

Sawmill Road was closed for several hours between Snyders Flats Road and St. Charles Street West while police investigated.