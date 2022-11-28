Senior killed in Friday crash in Westlock County

One person is dead after a crash in Westlock County on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 44 near Township Road 612 around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

An 82-year-old woman from Chisholm, Alta., was declared dead at the scene.

Police say a southbound Ford F-150 and a northbound Chevrolet Malibu crashed head on.

The victim was the driver of the Malibu.

The passenger in the car and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, RCMP said on Monday.

Police say no further updates will be provided.