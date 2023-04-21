Senior killed in hit-and-run: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a hit-and-run that killed a 75-year-old man Thursday night.
According to RCMP, officers from the Selkirk detachment responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 59 in Scanterbury at approximately 10:40 p.m.
The victim, who was from Scanterbury, was found on the highway and pronounced dead.
According to RCMP, the victim was walking north on the right hand shoulder of the highway and was hit from behind, and the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Officers believe the suspect vehicle is a burgundy 2007-2012 Ford Fusion, based on debris found at the scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222.
