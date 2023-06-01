Senior killed, spouse injured in Airdrie rollover

Airdrie RCMP say a senior was killed and their spouse was injured in a Wednesday crash.

The single-vehicle rollover happened on Yankee Valley Boulevard east of the QEII Highway at around 12:34 a.m.

According to police, a sports utility vehicle was travelling west when it left the road and rolled.

Both the 73-year-old man driving the SUV and his spouse were taken to hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

His spouse was treated in hospital and later released.

RCMP say neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.