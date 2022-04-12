Senior left injured on Surrey roadway after hit-and-run, RCMP seek suspect

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly left an injured senior lying on the roadway last month in Surrey.

Authorities said the 76-year-old victim was struck by a silver Chevrolet Cruz while crossing 76 Avenue on the evening of March 31.

The driver stayed in the vehicle, drove around the injured pedestrian and fled the scene, according to Surrey RCMP.

"We are thankful that caring members of our community stopped to render assistance to the victim," Const. Gurvinder Ghag said in a news release.

"It is a small miracle that the injuries sustained were not more serious given the impact of the collision."

Authorities said the victim was treated in hospital and released, and remains in recovery at home.

Investigators have already obtained video of the collision, and released a still image Tuesday showing a suspect vehicle and driver.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity, or additional video captured in the area of 124 Street and 76 Avenue around 7 p.m. on the day of the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.