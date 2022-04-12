Senior left injured on Surrey roadway after hit-and-run, RCMP seek suspect
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly left an injured senior lying on the roadway last month in Surrey.
Authorities said the 76-year-old victim was struck by a silver Chevrolet Cruz while crossing 76 Avenue on the evening of March 31.
The driver stayed in the vehicle, drove around the injured pedestrian and fled the scene, according to Surrey RCMP.
"We are thankful that caring members of our community stopped to render assistance to the victim," Const. Gurvinder Ghag said in a news release.
"It is a small miracle that the injuries sustained were not more serious given the impact of the collision."
Authorities said the victim was treated in hospital and released, and remains in recovery at home.
Investigators have already obtained video of the collision, and released a still image Tuesday showing a suspect vehicle and driver.
Authorities asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity, or additional video captured in the area of 124 Street and 76 Avenue around 7 p.m. on the day of the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.
-
Time to retire: After 29 years, Brockville, Ont.'s Heritage Clock Shop set to closeThe owners of a well-known downtown Brockville business have announced they are retiring, ready to sound the final charm at the Heritage Clock Shop.
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB saysThe Ottawa Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of ElmiraEmergency services are on-scene at the site of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma north of Elmira.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment CanadaEnvironment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Fort Macleod, Alta. councillor in hot water for role in Coutts blockadeA town councillor in Fort Macleod, Alta. has been publicly reprimanded by the mayor and other members of council for taking a leadership role in the Coutts border blockade.
-
'He was innocent': Funeral held for international student killed near Toronto subwayKartik Vasudev is being remembered as part of a community — a community of students who came to Canada for a better life.
-
Dozens of road work projects planned in Waterloo region this summerAs the weather warms up, the road construction season is beginning in Waterloo region, with more than 20 major projects scheduled to move forward.
-
Wait times higher than normal at Windsor Regional Hospital emergency departmentWindsor Regional Hospital is warning residents its emergency department is seeing heavy volumes.
-
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious firesMounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.