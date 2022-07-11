Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.

The first assault took place Saturday at approximately 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Princess Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s with a serious injury to his face. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable condition. However, police said the victim was left with life-altering injuries.

Police arrested a man at the scene. They allege the victim and suspect knew each other and the man was assaulted in an unprovoked incident.

Larry Michael Morrisseau, 35, was charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

One day later, Winnipeg police responded to a second assault against a senior near the Disraeli/Henry intersection.

Officers responded to the area at 10 p.m., finding a man in his 70s who was injured. The man said he was using his walker in the area when an unknown man approached him from behind and hit him in the head with a wooden board. The man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to police, the attack was unprovoked.

A nearby security officer was alerted to the assault by nearby witnesses and chased the suspect, holding him until police arrived. The suspect allegedly gave police a false name when he was arrested.

Dorian Reid Hardisty, 24, of Winnipeg was charged with assault with a weapon and public mischief.

He was detained in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.