Senior located after Wednesday afternoon disappearance in northwest Calgary

Calgary Police Service officials confirm Alberto De Guzman, 82, has been located and is safe.

De Guzman had dropped his wife off in the 3000 block of Fourth Street N.W. in the community of Mount Pleasant at approximately 2:15 p.m. and drove off.

Investigators say De Guzman suffers from a memory condition and there were concerns for his wellbeing.

Police announced Thursday morning that De Guzman had been found.

