Senior loses $8,000 in 'grandparent scam': Strathroy-Caradoc police

A senior citizen in Strathroy, Ont. is out $8,000 after falling victim to a “grandparent scam,” and now police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.

According to a release from the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, a suspect had contacted a senior citizen claiming to be a sergeant with the RCMP. The suspect had told the victim their grandson was in custody and requested a “large sum” of cash to secure a lawyer for his bond.

The suspect told the victim they would get their money back upon release of custody.

The suspect later attended the victim’s home to pick up the money, and the victim later discovered the transaction was actually a fraud commonly known as the “grandparent scam.”

Strathroy-Caradoc police said the suspect is described as:

Male, Asian, black hair, 30’s, with glasses, wearing a blue medical mask, Adidas jacket, black pants and green V-neck shirt and black shoes

The suspect arrived in a black SUV, possibly a Mercedes or BMW, and there was another passenger in the vehicle.

Anyone with information into the incident or the involved suspect(s) is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250. Anyone who wishes to anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).