Senior makes generous donation to North Bay's The Gathering Place
Therese Lanjlois, 78, made a generous donation to The Gathering Place on Thursday afternoon.
She donated 65 hand-knit, double-lined winter toques she had been working on for the past 11 months.
Lanjlois told CTV News she is aware of the state of people in the city's downtown and she wanted to make a difference.
"I went to North Bay and I saw a man on the street,” she said.
“He had a small coat, he had no hat on his head. He just had the parka on his head, so I thought that he needs a hat ... So a long time ago I decided I wanted to make hats for these men on the road."
Staff at The Gathering Place said the demand for warm winter items is high and the donation will go a long way.
"All of our clients come in looking for something warm," said food service outreach coordinator Annabelle Lamarche.
"Every single day we have people coming in asking for warm winter goods, hats, mitts, scarves, so to have these hats right before Christmas is huge."
For her part, Lanjlois said giving away the toques made her happy.
"I'm very proud and happy and I want to make some more," she said.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhereFlight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reportedTwelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rainDrivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Sudbury Hydro officials release safety tips during a power outageWith the potential for nasty weather spanning across much of Ontario on Friday and into the weekend, Sudbury Hydro has released some safety tips in the event of a power outage.
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoonAs the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of "proactive cancellations" beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in CalgaryA WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
-
Stratford police arrest man involved in shootingStratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
-
Funding drying up for non-profit that gives job training for people leaving gangs and prisonThe funding for a local non-profit to provide job training for people leaving gangs and prison is drying up.