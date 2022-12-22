Senior makes generous donation to North Bay's The Gathering Place

Therese Lanjlois, 78, made a generous donation to The Gathering Place on Thursday afternoon.

She donated 65 hand-knit, double-lined winter toques she had been working on for the past 11 months.

Lanjlois told CTV News she is aware of the state of people in the city's downtown and she wanted to make a difference.

"I went to North Bay and I saw a man on the street,” she said.

“He had a small coat, he had no hat on his head. He just had the parka on his head, so I thought that he needs a hat ... So a long time ago I decided I wanted to make hats for these men on the road."

Staff at The Gathering Place said the demand for warm winter items is high and the donation will go a long way.

"All of our clients come in looking for something warm," said food service outreach coordinator Annabelle Lamarche.

"Every single day we have people coming in asking for warm winter goods, hats, mitts, scarves, so to have these hats right before Christmas is huge."

For her part, Lanjlois said giving away the toques made her happy.

"I'm very proud and happy and I want to make some more," she said.