Senior missing after dropping off wife in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are asking for help from the public with the search for an 82-year-old man last seen in the city's northwest.
According to police Alberto De Guzman was last seen Wednesday at approximately 2:15 p.m. after dropping his wife off in the 3000 block of Fourth Street N.W. in the community of Mount Pleasant.
De Guzman drove away in a black 2013 Cadillac Premier with Alberta licence plate 'MARICOR'.
Investigators say De Guzman suffers from a memory condition and there are concerns for his wellbeing.
The senior is described as:
- 173 centimetres (5'8") tall;
- Having a slim build; and
- Having grey hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.