Senior missing overnight found safe in Collingwood

An 80-year-old woman from Collingwood has been found safe after she went missing for over 11 hours.

The police helicopter was flying over the town Wednesday morning in search of the senior.

The canine team and members from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP also conducted a ground search.

The OPP had a command post set up on Lockhart Road where they say the woman was last seen walking at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She was located around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the woman and taken to the hospital for assessment.