Senior pleads guilty in crash that killed seven-year-old girl

William Bannister, 81, of Ailsa Craig, Ont. pleaded guilty on Tuesday after a little girl was killed in a crash north of London.

The collision occurred on Nairn Road near McEwen Drive on July 30, 2018.

Bannister was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into a car carrying seven-year-old Aleiya Hellowell-Hall and her mother Meghan, also from Ailsa Craig.

The girl died after being rushed to hospital while her mother later recovered from her injuries.

Bannister pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

He had originally been charged with the more serious counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

The matter has now been put over until January 18, when a date will be set for a sentencing hearing.

The Crown told the court that hearing is when victim impact statements are expected to be heard from the family.