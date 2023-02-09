Senior pushed to ground in 'unprovoked' assault in Vancouver's Chinatown: police

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly pushing a senior to the ground in what police are calling an "unprovoked" attack in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Police Department said the assault occurred while the 74-year-old victim was standing at a bus stop near Main and Keefer streets at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"A stranger walked up behind her and pushed her to the ground," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday. "Thanks to an astute bystander who called 911 immediately after witnessing the assault, VPD officers were able to locate the suspect and make a quick arrest."

Alan Kipson, 32, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The senior was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.