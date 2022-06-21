Senior reported missing from Charlottetown hotel found safe
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
Police in Charlottetown have located a senior with early onset dementia who was reported missing from a local hotel Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, police said the 77-year-old man was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday. He was travelling with family from Nova Scotia and staying at the Delta Hotel on Queen Street.
Police had said the man did not have access to a vehicle, and was likely on foot, or had taken a taxi or another form of public transportation.
Just after 4 p.m., an updated news release from Charlottetown Police said the senior had been located safe.
Police also thanked the public for its assistance.
