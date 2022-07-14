Senior riding a scooter charged with impaired driving in Temiskaming Shores

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents that driving any motorized vehicle while impaired is illegal after a 72-year-old was arrested driving a scooter.

Police in Temiskaming Shores, along with EMS, responded in the early evening of July 12 to a collision involving a motorized scooter on Whitewood Avenue.

"Further investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages," police said in a news release Thursday.

"The driver was arrested and transported to the Temiskaming detachment to conduct further tests."

The 72-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of impaired driving, had their licence suspended and the scooter impounded.

A court date of Aug 2 in Temiskaming Shores has been set.

"The OPP reminds motorists that any amount of alcohol or drug can impair one's ability to drive," police said.

"If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and report it."