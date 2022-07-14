Senior riding a scooter charged with impaired driving in Temiskaming Shores
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents that driving any motorized vehicle while impaired is illegal after a 72-year-old was arrested driving a scooter.
Police in Temiskaming Shores, along with EMS, responded in the early evening of July 12 to a collision involving a motorized scooter on Whitewood Avenue.
"Further investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages," police said in a news release Thursday.
"The driver was arrested and transported to the Temiskaming detachment to conduct further tests."
The 72-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of impaired driving, had their licence suspended and the scooter impounded.
A court date of Aug 2 in Temiskaming Shores has been set.
"The OPP reminds motorists that any amount of alcohol or drug can impair one's ability to drive," police said.
"If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and report it."
-
Critics slam 'propagandists' withholding B.C. pandemic polling dataA routine request to review government polls commissioned to gauge British Columbians' thoughts on pandemic measures has resulted in renewed criticism of the BC NDP's information-snuffing tactics.
-
Thursday fire in building that stores chemicalsCalgary fire crews were called to a fire Thursday night in the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue N.E., where there was a fire inside a building that stores various chemicals.
-
'It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job': Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive to part waysOperations between Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive will eventually end affecting 280 employees and their families.
-
Pure Country raises $133K for Sudbury HospiceLocal radio station Pure Country 91.7 raised more than $133,000 for the Maison McCulloch Hospice on Thursday.
-
Elks complete 32-31 comeback win over Alouettes with fourth-quarter pushDown 31-18 in the fourth quarter, the Edmonton Elks scored three late touchdowns to notch a 32-31 comeback win over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday.
-
Plans for new YMCA hub near Barrie downtown library axed due to skyrocketing costsOfficials with the YMCA are again searching for a new home as rising prices have made the organization's current plans out of reach.
-
Albertans not likely to live alone, tend to live with parents: StatCanNew data from Statistics Canada suggests Alberta is the province with the second lowest percentage of residents who live on their own.
-
Sibling rivalry behind the bench as Canucks prospects scrimmageA pair of hall-of-fame players went up against each other as coaches at Vancouver Canucks development camp at UBC on Thursday.
-
‘What a time to be alive’: Local physics professor weighs in on James Webb Space TelescopeImages are coming in from NASA’s James Webb Telescope, and local University of Guelph physics professor Jason “Orbax the Great” Thomas says these images offer us a deep look at the cosmos.