Senior robbed by man claiming to be police officer in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.
Huronia West OPP says the victim walked out of the TD bank on Stonebridge Boulevard after withdrawing money on Monday when the suspect approached him.
Police say the suspect identified himself as a police officer and said he needed to see the man's wallet.
The senior handed it over, and police say the suspect emptied the money inside and "forcibly pushed the victim to the ground."
Police say the suspect, a white man wearing a white, silver or chrome helmet, left the scene on a red/burgundy and white e-bike north on Main Street.
They say the senior suffered minor injuries, adding that some bystanders rushed to his aid and called the police.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Sweet! Foothills Creamery teams up with Calgary Flames to create playoff ice creamFoothills Creamery is selling a new frozen treat inspired by the company's Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve, which has been sold at the Saddledome for decades.
-
Manitoba siblings recognized for helping fill hundreds of sandbags to protect friends' homeA Manitoba brother and sister duo have been honoured by their school for pitching in to protect their friends’ home from rising floodwaters.
-
Cape Breton woman says abandoned side of her building has become dangerousFrom rats to raccoons and plenty of birds, Diane Anderson says animals of all kinds are taking up residence in the abandoned side of her duplex in Glace Bay, N.S.
-
Bad behaviour bylaw enacted in LethbridgeDoing things like littering, spraying graffiti, urinating, spitting and fighting in public could soon cost you in Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex CountyConstruction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
Halifax woman starts petition, plans rally to save historic home from demolitionA Halifax woman is on a mission to save a historic home on her street from demolition.
-
Byelection in northern Manitoba to fill seat held by politician who died in crashVoters in a northern Manitoba constituency are to go to the polls in a byelection June 7.
-
Police charge 3 in SAIT CTrain stabbing and assaultCalgary police have charged three people in relation to the April 27 stabbing and assault of a man at the SAIT CTrain station.
-
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous supportA push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.