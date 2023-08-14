iHeartRadio

Senior saved after becoming lost while hiking south of Calgary


A woman in her 70s was saved by police officers on Monday after going astray while hiking south of Calgary.

Calgary police say the woman called just before 2 p.m. saying she was in medical distress and had become lost while walking in a wooded area south of Discovery Ridge.

Police used a HAWCS helicopter to locate the woman and help guide an on-foot officer to her location.

The helicopter then landed in a nearby clearing where both the senior and the officer escorting her could be airlifted to safety.

She was taken to a nearby parking lot where waiting paramedics used an ambulance to take her to hospital.

Calgary police are thanking Tsuut'ina Nation Police, who they say assisted in the woman's safe recovery.

