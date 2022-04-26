Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'

A senior in Edmonton was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.

The woman was waiting for a train at the Jubilee LRT station at 83 Avenue and 114 Street at 8:20 p.m.

"An unknown male unexpectedly ran up and pushed the female off the platform onto the LRT tracks," Sgt. Daniel Tames wrote in a news release.

"The female and the male suspect were not known to one another."

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Suspect description:

Approximately 20 years old

Red hoodie, red sweatpants and black Adidas jacket

Black baseball cap

Black and white Nike high-top runners

Black knapsack



The branch manager of Edmonton Transit Service released a brief statement on the attack Tuesday.

"We take the safety of transit riders and staff very seriously, and are concerned about any incident on transit property," said Carrie Hotton-MacDonald.

"We are grateful for the quick actions of peace officers and others who responded on site. Our thoughts are with the individual and staff who were involved in this incident. We have zero tolerance for harassment or any forms of violence on transit."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.