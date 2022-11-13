Senior shoved to ground, threatened with knife on Vancouver street, police say

Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife in the attempted robbery of a senior on a Strathcona street on Friday.

In a media release, authorities say a 74-year-old woman was walking on to the bus stop around 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man

"A stranger pushed her down, threatened her with a knife, and demanded money. The victim began to scream and the suspect fled without getting any cash," according to Sgt. Steve Addison.

'Witnesses came to the victim’s aid after hearing her screams, and VPD officers searched the area, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The victim was shaken up, and has minor cuts and scrapes."

The VPD's description of the suspect says he is a man in his teens or early 20s with a medium build who was wearing a grey sweatshirt. Police say he was last seen on Heatley Avenue between Union and Prior streets, where the alleged attack took place.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area is asked to call 604-717-4022.