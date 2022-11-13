Senior shoved to ground, threatened with knife on Vancouver street, police say
Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife in the attempted robbery of a senior on a Strathcona street on Friday.
In a media release, authorities say a 74-year-old woman was walking on to the bus stop around 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man
"A stranger pushed her down, threatened her with a knife, and demanded money. The victim began to scream and the suspect fled without getting any cash," according to Sgt. Steve Addison.
'Witnesses came to the victim’s aid after hearing her screams, and VPD officers searched the area, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The victim was shaken up, and has minor cuts and scrapes."
The VPD's description of the suspect says he is a man in his teens or early 20s with a medium build who was wearing a grey sweatshirt. Police say he was last seen on Heatley Avenue between Union and Prior streets, where the alleged attack took place.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area is asked to call 604-717-4022.
-
'We've had severe injuries': Cape Breton care home staff rally against workplace violenceFront-line staff and union supporters demonstrated Tuesday outside Breton Ability Centre in Sydney River, N.S.
-
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever medsDrugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
-
Former paramedic sentenced for voyeurismA former Middlesex-London paramedic was sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of voyeurism involving four female victims.
-
Here's when you can expect your phone to sound during Wednesday's Alert Ready testA nationwide test of Alert Ready, Canada’s national public alerting system, will take place Wednesday.
-
'It's still sinking in': First-time Winnipeg author shortlisted for Governor General's Literary AwardsA first-time author’s book of essays detailing her haunting escape from a long-term, abusive relationship has landed her on the shortlist for this year’s Governor General’s Literary Awards.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckersThe Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plateCalgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
'They're very hard to find': Manitoba Christmas tree farms preparing for slow year due to tree shortageChristmas tree farms in Manitoba are preparing for a down year due to a shortage of trees throughout the country and North America.
-
Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo businessWaterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.