Senior struck by vehicle in Chatham

A senior Dover woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Keil Drive and Grand Avenue in Chatham.

The driver was turning onto Keil Dr. when she failed to yield the right of way to a pedestrian trying to cross the street at Grand Ave., police say.

The 84-year-old woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance by EMS to be treated for her injuries.

Police say the driver, an 86-year-old Chatham woman, was not injured. She has been charged with making a turn not in safety.