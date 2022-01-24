Senior struck by vehicle in West Vancouver has died: police

A woman hit while crossing at a West Vancouver intersection has died of her injuries, police say.

The woman, who has only been identified as a 71-year-old who lived in North Vancouver, was hit by a truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Her death was announced by West Vancouver police Monday.

She'd been walking in the Ambleside area, and was struck as she crossed 13th Street at a marked crosswalk near Bellevue Avenue.

The driver involved in the crash, which happened just before 1:30 p.m., stayed at the scene.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone with information or dash-cam video related to the crash.

The fatal incident was one of three reported in a span of less than 24 hours in Metro Vancouver.

About six hours after the woman was hit, another pedestrian was struck in Surrey, near 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

That person also suffered life-threatening injuries, as did a pedestrian hit by a vehicle the next morning in New Westminster.

The man was hit at the intersection of Royal Avenue and 4th Street a short time before 6 a.m. Thursday.

All of the cases are under investigation, and anyone with more information should contact local police.