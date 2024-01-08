Senior struck, killed while trying to exchange information with other vehicle in Reenders crash: police

Winnipeg police is providing more details about a fatal crash on Friday in the area of Reenders Drive.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported a woman was struck in the area of Reenders and Stapon Road around 4 p.m. and died from her injuries.

On Monday, police said a 59-year-old man was driving eastbound on Reenders when the woman was hit.

The woman, 70, was taken to hospital and later died.

Police said before the incident, the woman was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle and was crossing the street to exchange information with the other driver when she was hit.

All drivers stayed on scene police said and the traffic division is investigating.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.