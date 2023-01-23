Senior suffers fatal medical episode while driving in south central Edmonton

Police closed part of 99 Street to investigate a car crash where a 67-year-old woman had a fatal medical episode.

All traffic was closed between 77 and 78 avenues just after 3:30 p.m.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a vehicle southbound on 99 Street near Whyte Avenue was noticed by another motorist to be swerving into the northbound lanes.

"Another driver was concerned for the driver of the vehicle and made direct vehicle contact to prevent it from continuing in the northbound lanes," EPS said in a statement.

The woman driving the swerving vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

Police consider the death to be non-criminal in nature.

No other injuries were reported.

CTV News attended the scene just after 4:15 p.m. and traffic had resumed in every direction by that time.