Senior suffers life-altering injuries in alleged road rage incident in January: police
A 37-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge stemming from an alleged road rage incident in January that left a senior with life-altering injuries.
According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Osborne Street and River Avenue on January 15 at 6:10 p.m.
When they arrived, a 75-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with an upper-body injury, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.
“Officers determined that a collision did not occur, and the victim’s injury resulted from an assault,” police wrote in a news release.
The Major Crimes Unit began investigating and said the victim and suspect were involved in a road rage incident in a parking lot in the 400 block of River Avenue. They allege the two men got out of their vehicles, and the victim was assaulted.
Police say the victim fell to the sidewalk unconscious and sustained life-altering injuries.
The 37-year-old man was arrested on June 21 and is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Police said he was released on an undertaking.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.