Man, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries in trailer fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating a trailer fire that seriously injured a senior in Bradford.
According to the fire chief, the blaze broke out in the motorhome on Canal Road late Thursday morning.
Police say an 87-year-old man suffered serious burns and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later transferred to a Toronto hospital.
Officials say the 32-foot recreational vehicle was significantly damaged, mostly the interior.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
