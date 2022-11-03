Man, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries in trailer fire

Provincial police are investigating a trailer fire that seriously injured a senior in Bradford.

According to the fire chief, the blaze broke out in the motorhome on Canal Road late Thursday morning.

Police say an 87-year-old man suffered serious burns and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later transferred to a Toronto hospital.

Officials say the 32-foot recreational vehicle was significantly damaged, mostly the interior.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.