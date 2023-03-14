Senior suffers minor injuries in collision with Barrie school bus
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are investigating the cause of a collision involving a school bus in Barrie on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Barrie police, the bus was empty of children and stopped in the curb lane north of the Mid-Town Centre Plaza when the SUV crashed into the back of it.
The collision happened on Bayfield Street north of Wellington Street around 4 p.m.
Police say the 81-year-old SUV driver was taken to the hospital with "what are described as non-life-threatening injuries."
Bayfield Street was closed temporarily for the police investigation, and to allow tow trucks to remove the wreckage.
The area has since reopened.
