Senior with dementia missing since Thursday morning, Vancouver police say


Andrew Hepburn, 81, went missing after leaving home in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood on Oct. 5, 2023. (Handout)

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Vancouver senior who suffers from dementia.

The Vancouver Police Department said 81-year-old Andrew Hepburn left home near West 57th Avenue and West Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday and never returned, leaving his family worried for his wellbeing.

"He likely went to Kerrisdale Community Centre," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a news release Friday. "Andrew travels by foot and is generally familiar with his neighbourhood."

The senior is described as 6' tall with a thin build, grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he speaks with a "strong Scottish accent."

He was last wearing a green sweater, black pants and a black Toronto Raptors hat.

Police asked anyone who spots Hepburn to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

