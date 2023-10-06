Senior with dementia missing since Thursday morning, Vancouver police say

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Vancouver senior who suffers from dementia.

The Vancouver Police Department said 81-year-old Andrew Hepburn left home near West 57th Avenue and West Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday and never returned, leaving his family worried for his wellbeing.

"He likely went to Kerrisdale Community Centre," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a news release Friday. "Andrew travels by foot and is generally familiar with his neighbourhood."

The senior is described as 6' tall with a thin build, grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he speaks with a "strong Scottish accent."

He was last wearing a green sweater, black pants and a black Toronto Raptors hat.

Police asked anyone who spots Hepburn to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.