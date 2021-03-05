Lambton Public Health (LPH) is warning residents about some COVID-19 vaccine scams that are targeting seniors.

“Since the opening of our local Call Centre and online COVID-19 pre-registration for those 90 years of age and older yesterday, we’ve had several reports of seniors being contacted,” says Donna Schmidtmeyer, with LPH.

“The public should know that Lambton Public Health does not charge a fee to pre-register for the vaccine, nor do we charge a fee for the vaccine itself. We will not ask you for any financial information whatsoever. And, unless you have called LPH to pre-register for the vaccine directly or signed up for the pre-registration using our online platform, no one should contact you and ask for any personal information,” she adds.

Residents can always call LPH at 519-383-8331 or visit their website for the latest updates on the vaccine plan in Lambton County.