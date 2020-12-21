With Christmas this week, many Calgarians will see a much more empty kitchen table, as families have been banned from gathering for the holidays.

Christine Robb lives by herself, with her husband Paul, 73, in assisted living at AgeCare’s Walden Heights facility.

He has Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and a major outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility has left her uneasy.

“The last three weeks have been unbearable,” said Robb.

“The stress, I can’t even describe the stress," she said.

As of Sunday evening, five more staff members had tested positive, 29 currently with symptoms. An additional 11 have recovered.

There were no new resident cases reported, but one more death bringing the total count to four, for that facility.

64 residents have tested positive for the virus, 50 of whom currently still have the virus.

“I’m terrified my phone is going to ring, to say he’s got COVID,” said Robb.

“This is going to be our first Christmas that I’m not going to be together with my husband, or my children because they are not in my bubble,” said an emotional Robb.

'The forgotten people'

71-year-old Beverley Scott doesn’t live in long term care or assisted living.

“We’re the forgotten people,” she said.

Scott lives in an apartment building by herself, and says since the pandemic began, she’s been lonely.

“I can’t even go and visit my next door neighbour,” she said.

Scott’s kids and grandkids live in the city, but will all be spending Christmas with their own families.

“They can’t come and visit me, because they can’t come into the building," she said.

Scott said she has been passing the time by painting or going on walks to the grocery store nearby her northwest home.