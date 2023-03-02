Seniors in Innisfil, Ont. are going to the birds

On the first day of March, ideaLab was for the birds.

A dozen seniors arrived at the Innisfil library to build birdhouses under a project funded by the province under the Ontario Keeping Innisfil Seniors Healthy, Active and Connected Seniors Community Grants program.

The library coordinates the creation and delivery of 200 craft kits for isolated seniors.

This project will allow the Innisfil ideaLAB & Innisfil Public Library in partnership with the Town of Innisfil and local retirement homes, to deliver craft kits for older adults, broadening their opportunities to collaborate and develop community connections through the Senior’s Craft Kits Program.

The Ontario government is investing in its seniors in Innisfil by funding $56,881 in three projects that are intended to help seniors stay safe, fit, active, healthy and socially connected in their community.