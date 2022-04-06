Seniors in North Bay react to fourth COVID-19 shot eligibility

As of Thursday morning, anyone age 60 and older can sign up to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot through the province's online booking portal.

The news is being welcomed by many seniors in North Bay.

“I’m all for it," said one woman in her 60s.

"I’m over 60, and I think if I need it, I need it. If it can stop us from getting sick, all the better."

“It’s worked so far, so just going to keep up the good work. I think we need it, especially people our age,” said a senior at the Golden Aged Club.

“I will get the shot as soon as I can but I can’t get it for five months. I got my last shot the fourth of January, because I couldn’t get it any earlier. But yes, the minute I can get it, I will go,” said another woman.

It’s recommended that those who are eligible wait five months after their third dose before getting a fourth.