Seniors in North Bay react to fourth COVID-19 shot eligibility
As of Thursday morning, anyone age 60 and older can sign up to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot through the province's online booking portal.
The news is being welcomed by many seniors in North Bay.
“I’m all for it," said one woman in her 60s.
"I’m over 60, and I think if I need it, I need it. If it can stop us from getting sick, all the better."
“It’s worked so far, so just going to keep up the good work. I think we need it, especially people our age,” said a senior at the Golden Aged Club.
“I will get the shot as soon as I can but I can’t get it for five months. I got my last shot the fourth of January, because I couldn’t get it any earlier. But yes, the minute I can get it, I will go,” said another woman.
It’s recommended that those who are eligible wait five months after their third dose before getting a fourth.
-
Witness shares video of fatal police incident in Campbell RiverThe quick actions of a Campbell River man may provide investigators with their best insight into the death of an individual on Saturday after the person had a run-in with police officers.
-
Health Canada wants B.C. to lower proposed possession threshold in decriminalization request: ministerHealth Canada is considering British Columbia's decriminalization request but with a lower threshold for the amount of drugs a person can carry, says a provincial minister.
-
Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contaminationFerrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday due to concerns over a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Bill 16 would give B.C. increased power to seize private propertyProposed changes to B.C.'s Transportation Act would give the provincial government increased power to seize personal property around transit hubs, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Email, phone scams are on the rise; younger people falling victimEmail and phone scams are on the rise across Canada, and it’s younger people who are falling victim.
-
Three people injured after crash in Minden HillsThree people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.
-
New penalty for people caught stunt driving in OntarioThe Ontario Government implemented a new penalty April 1 that forces people to take a driver improvement course if caught stunt driving.
-
‘There’s uncertainty’: Sask. towns face challenges in healthcareRural Saskatchewan municipal leaders are calling on the provincial government to make healthcare a priority by restoring their local emergency services.
-
'Disregard for human life is disturbing': Addressing the opioid crisis in London, Ont.It is evident there is an ongoing opioid crisis facing the City of London and officials say it will take time and money to address concerns.