Seniors look to get Men's Shed chapter in Sudbury

A group that looks out for older men is aiming to get its newest chapter started in Sudbury and there appears to be some interest.

Men's Sheds held a talk on Saturday morning at the Parkside Older Adults Centre for interested men/seniors who are looking for a way to spend their extra time.

"It's about trying to build a community," said Darrel O'Shaughnessy, who made the trip from Men's Shed in Arnprior to address the group.

"It's all about ensuring our men, particularly our senior men, are active, healthy and engaged, so we bring all of these men together, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and to celebrate what they do."

Men's Shed chapters can take different forms, depending on what the local members want. They can come together out of a love of woodworking, they can form a group for carving -- you name it, the sky is the limit.

John Peters, who made the trip from his Naismith Men's Shed in Almonte, said it's about finding that "fire in your belly."

"Something that excites us, something that stirs passion within us, something that makes you want to get up and get going in the morning," he told CTV News.

The two said there are things that men only feel comfortable sharing with other men, and they could clam up with women in the room.

"Talking about, for example, I woke up this morning and my urine was red. You couldn't or may not want to discuss those issues in an environment if women are there," said O'Shaughnessy.

Think of it as a sort of fraternity or club, where members can go to feel useful. They want members to think of it as something that gives them purpose and a reason to get up in the morning.

The messaging appeared to resonate with many who are willing to give it a shot, including Kevin Shanahan, whose hobbies include photography.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what this is all about, and to learn from other people," he said.

"We believe that in the community there are lots of men who want or need activities and what a better way to start off than having a platform for men to choose what they want to do - on their own," said Parkside Older Adults Centre's John Richer.

To learn more about the initiative and what they're looking to do, more information can be found by contacting Parkside.