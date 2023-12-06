Sens appoint former head coach as advisor to coaching staff

The Ottawa Senators have appointed Jacques Martin as a senior advisor to the coaching staff as the team struggles to come back from a disappointing season.

Ottawa Senators interim general manager Steve Staios announced Wednesday that Martin, the longest tenured head coach in the team's history, will serve as a 'day-to-day resource' to Senators' head coach D.J. Smith and his staff.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Jacques back to the Senators," said Staios in a press release.

"Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group. Jacques’ proven track record, the foundation of which was built here in Ottawa, will be of significant benefit to D.J. and our entire coaching staff."

71-year-old Martin, originally from Saint-Pascal, Ont., was hired as the team's head coach in 1996 and spent nine seasons behind Ottawa's bench.

Martin led the Senators to eight playoff appearances and three division titles during his time in the nation's capital.

He remains the team's all-time leader in games coached, regular-season wins, playoff wins and playoff games coached.

The Senators made the decision amid a difficult period for the team, who are struggling to find any sense of consistency.

Smith's team has played well below expectations, evident in an ugly 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27.

The team won their last two games, including a 6-2 win against the New York Rangers last night.

The Senators currently have a 10-10 record and sit last in the Atlantic Division.