'Sense of belonging:' Reintegration program has participants create woodworking projects

The Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) hire project provides transitional employment, skill development, and training opportunities to those seeking positive lifestyle changes while engaged in reintegration and gang prevention phases.

Along with the project, the organization also provides supports based on needs. including mental health and housing.

“What we are shooting for is that sense of belonging and that connection and it's really about building relationships,” Aaron Desjarlais, project coordinator for RTSIS said. “The model of resistance is about building relationships with individuals.”

Eric Plante participates in the hire project and works in various jobs, including home renovations and the woodshop.

Plante, along with his co-workers, are currently building signs that are being sold to the community for $25.

Having a job to come to is keeping Plante busy, allowing himself to focus on a bright future

“It helps me stay busy and stay out of trouble and being positive,” Plante explained.

Robert Leyte is an employment supervisor at the shop and helps out anyone who is willing to learn.

“I never thought I'd be in a role like this,” Leyte said. “I'm super honoured and really privileged to be here. Love my job, I like being here, I love these guys.”

Leyte said the program has been successful.

“We've actually had the privilege of one over 100 guys in our program and it's growing every day. We've been able to send guys to other programs like SIIT, project skills and trades 23.”

As for Plante, he is hoping to take the skills learned in the program and apply them to every day tasks.

“It’s awesome to learn new tricks, like tricks of the trade and just to do stuff around the house,” Plante said.