Sense of normalcy returns to Simcoe Easter services for first time since 2019

Easter service was back to pre-pandemic form in Barrie on Sunday.

Parishioners were again allowed to be together in person after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

At St. John Vianney Parish, hundreds of people gathered for their two Easter services.

As the service began, the church acknowledged the COVID-19 restriction changes in Ontario and to be aware of people's personal comfort.

"The wearing of masks is no longer required by the province, but you are free to continue to use the face masks if you choose to," said Raymond Haggan to the congregation.

Many people who attended the 9:30 a.m. service wore a mask throughout.

Father Biju Kannampuzha told CTV News that the church has taken it upon itself to try to accommodate everyone.

The church has created several different worship areas, such as a space where people can come to watch a live stream of the service while social distancing but still partake in communion.

"The last three Sundays, the church has been packed, which means there's yearning to come back and worship with the community," said Fr. Kannampuzha.

A sense of community that many in the congregation said was missing over the last two years.

For Juliana Cruz, she joined the worship team during the pandemic. Over that time, she was singing to empty pews as the service was streamed online to the congregation.

"It was sad because the community at the church wasn't the same," said Cruz.

The church is hopeful that the days of virtual-only gatherings are over and they can focus on getting back to normality.