'Senseless act': Friends and coworkers mourn loss of homicide victim

One man is dead and another person in custody while police maintain two crime scenes in Belle River and LaSalle.

Ontario Provincial Police are saying very little about what happened over the weekend and the investigation thus far.

Investigators searched for evidence at a house on Faleria Street in the Belle River area after police were called on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

CTV News Windsor has been able to confirm the victim, whose friends said they are reeling from this death.

According to friends and family, the victim is Tony Bechara.

"I was at home and had to take a triple take. I haven't fully processed this yet,” said Greg Lemay.

Lemay has been a friend of Bechara's for around 25 years.

"Tony's worked in the downtown scene, whether it’s at the Bourbon or Papa Cheney's back 25 years,” said Lemay. "Just a kind, generous man."

Co-workers at Tecumseh Bourbon Tap and Grill tell said they are still struggling to cope with the loss of one of their family members.

"This senseless act has left a family without a loved one."

Police did not confirm the identity of the deceased and have not released the cause of death. Police did confirm however that one suspect is in custody and there’s no threat to public safety.

OPP said this is a joint investigation with the assistance of LaSalle police who were investigating at a home on Orford Street in the town,

LaSalle police told CTV News Windsor Monday they are only assisting OPP with the investigation and cannot offer any details about what happened.

In the meantime, anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.