'Senseless act of vandalism' sets back Calgary support facility

Officials with Vecova Centre say they are "disappointed" after an incident of vandalism at their facility in northwest Calgary this week.

A spokesperson for the organization that provides support for persons with disabilities says they arrived at the building on Friday morning to discover that the main building, recycling vehicles and bins, had all been damaged.

"A police report has been filed and we are in the process of reviewing available security footage," officials said in release.

Images shared on Vecova's Facebook page show several different graffiti tags on walls, doors, bins and vehicles at the facility.

"While many parts of the facility’s exterior were vandalized, our recycling services saw additional damage. Vecova’s recycling services provides employment opportunities for persons with barriers and community-building programs through charitable bottle drives, some of which will occur in the coming weeks."

Officials say the fact that they will now need to divert funds toward repairs "is especially disappointing."

"At Vecova, we are proud to be a centre where everyone can feel welcomed and like they belong. If any individuals or businesses can offer their support – be it donations or time to help us in the cleanup process – please get in touch with us at donations@vecova.ca," officials said.

Kyla Martin, Vecova's chief development officer, says the situation is difficult for everyone to take.

"The building itself has been part of some of our consumers' lives for over 50 years – many of whom lived at our main facility for several years. To see this senseless act of vandalism on a place they love may be upsetting and confusing."

Anyone interested in helping can also call Vecova directly at 403-284-1121, ext. 308.