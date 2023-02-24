'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
Anthony Dodgson was found guilty of second-degree murder after stabbing Christophe Herblin to death while his accomplice, Tommie Holloway, was convicted of manslaughter.
Dodgson stabbed Herblin nine times in a parking lot outside his soon-to-be-opened Calgary cafe following a break-in in 2020 after Holloway smashed the chef's car windows to draw him out.
Justice Blair Nixon says the attack was "a senseless and tragic killing fuelled by greed.''
Nixon says Dodgson, who already faced a mandatory life sentence, will be eligible for parole after 12 years.
He says Holloway played a key role in luring Herblin into the parking lot and sentenced him to seven years in prison.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 24, 2023.
-
Senators score three in third to trip Canadiens 5-2After a difficult 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, the Ottawa Senators saved their best for last.
-
Poor road conditions west of Cochrane landing vehicles in ditchPoor driving conditions west of Cochrane are wreaking havoc with the highways near the mountains this weekend.
-
One person has died following a snow mobile crash on a trail north of North Bay, police sayThe Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Special weather statement issued for Windsor, Ont. regionMake sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect MondayBig changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
-
Fraser Valley transit workers plan strike escalation MondayThe union representing transit operators in the Fraser Valley plans to significantly escalate its job action on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. regionMake sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
-
Coldest Night of the Year held for Moncton youth in precarious living situationsIt may not have been the coldest night of 2023 in Moncton Saturday night, but it was close, as hundreds marched through the streets of downtown for the Coldest Night of the Year event.
-
Multi-vehicle collision disrupts traffic on Deerfoot at Anderson RoadSouthbound Deerfoot Trail is closed due to a motor vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning, at around 4:08 a.m. at Anderson Road S.E.