Senseless beating: Who assaulted this crossing guard?

Albert Elliott can still manage a smile less than a week after a brutal assault left him with a broken orbital bone, broken nose and a fractured arm.

The 64-year-old school crossing guard who lives with special needs had just finished his shift last Wednesday when he was attacked around 3 p.m. on St. George Street.

"I was walking home after work and I got nailed by the garage, by the garbage can," said Elliott. "I wasn't expecting it, he got me from behind. I think there was two, but I couldn't see. I was all full of blood."

Elliott is also a long-time volunteer at the humanity project, a not-for-profit soup kitchen that helps feed and clothe the homeless and the working poor.

Charlie Burrell, the founder of the Humanity Project, was sickened by the attack and posted a photo of Elliott's battered face on Facebook in hopes someone would come forward with information.

"He's helpless. It's like beating on a child and it's disgusting and it hurts. It hurts to see that done to not only one of our volunteers, but someone we truly love and care about," said Burrell.

Staff at the humanity project have given Elliott gift baskets with chocolates and snacks and have arranged for meals to be delivered to his home.

Nancy Ross, the volunteer coordinator at the Humanity Project, called Elliott the sweetest person she knows, bar none.

"He comes here on a very regular basis and will spend time in the dish pit. He gets everything sparkling clean and he's so proud of that," said Ross.

Elliott is recovering slowly, but he's not letting the assault get to him. He certainly hasn't lost his sense of humour.

"The last couple of days, I've been in pain and I can't move my arm. Charlie asked me to come in and do dishes. Remember that Charlie? I said, 'Charlie how can I work when I've got one arm?'" laughed Elliott.

Burrell said Elliott is still smiling despite the attack.

"He's still happy and it's like it never broke his spirit. He's just a happy guy and he's so full of love and kindness and he's just... I don't know. He inspires me," said Burrell.

A member of the Codiac Regional RCMP confirmed to CTV News Monday afternoon the assault is under investigation, but no arrests have been made.

"It was unnecessary and he did nothing to deserve it," said Burrell. "The streets here in the city, whether you're homeless or not, they're only getting worse by the day."

Burrell is asking anyone who may have information on the assault or any businesses in the area who may have security camera footage to give him a call at the Humanity Project or to call the Codiac Regional RCMP.