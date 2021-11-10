'Senseless loss': B.C. mom who advocated for better colon cancer screening protocols dies

A single mother from Saanich, B.C. who was determined to raise awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer has died.

Jordan Millar spoke with CTV News in early October about the failures she says she faced in the healthcare system related to her eventual colon cancer diagnosis and the change she wanted to see.

"It’s such a senseless loss," said her sister, Devon Greenway, on Wednesday.

Millar died just after midnight on Nov. 1 – more than a year after her diagnosis and about a month after she told her two children she was dying.

After the 40-year-old spoke with CTV news calling for better protocols for earlier detection, B.C.’s health minister spoke with her at least twice over the phone when she was in hospital.

Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed her passing at a news conference in Vancouver. The briefing was about a first-of-its-kind facility to lead nationwide research and programs to prevent cancer and address its challenges afterward.

He said she spoke with eloquence about what happened to her – and that she was determined to have every primary care provider hear her story to understand the risks of not following up on patients.

He said she talked with "courage and conviction" even when her outcomes weren’t looking positive, and that she advocated for change even if they wouldn't come in time to benefit her.

"I’d just say to her children that they should be very proud," he said.

"It truly is tragic," said Tiffany McFayden with the Canadian Cancer Society. The society connected with the family through Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

Millar’s son, Jules, successfully battled leukemia. He and his younger sister have been junior riders for years.

"Jordan was someone who was never shy to say exactly what she thought and how she thought," said McFayden. "She’s passionate and driven and anytime you would ask Jordan to speak or to share she had no qualms about it because she wanted to make a difference."

An online fundraiser is still running in support of her two children. It says the donations will be placed in bank accounts for them to access once they’re older.

Millar started experiencing colon cancer symptoms – like an irritated bowel and blood in her stool – in her 20's, but she wasn’t given the colonoscopy that diagnosed her cancer until she was 39-years-old.

Her celebration of life is being held Wednesday.