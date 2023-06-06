'Senseless': Over 20 young trees in 5 locations destroyed in Coquitlam

City officials in Coquitlam are appealing for information after more than 20 young trees in five locations were destroyed over the weekend.

In a tweet, the city shared a photo of a sapling with its thin trunk seemingly broken or cut in half. Other trees met similar fates at Leigh Park, Town Centre Park, Princeton Park, Parkway Boulevard and Panorama Drive, the post says.

Erin Gorby, the city's urban forestry and park services manager, says officials hope sharing the information publicly will lead to people coming forward with information.

"I think I can speak for all of the city employees and our community when I say we are shaken and confused about this senseless vandalism. We are still puzzled about who would do this."

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or who has video of it taking place is urged to contact police at 604-945-1550 and to quote file number 23-14581.