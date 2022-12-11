Sensitive Santa visits ensure holiday fun is inclusive

Sensory-friendly Santa visits make an often annual family tradition less stressful and more inclusive for all.

The crowds and noise that come with visiting a bustling mall during the holiday season can sometimes become too much for those with sensory or mobility issues.

On Sunday, before stores in Kingsway Mall opened, several families could share an intimate moment with jolly old Saint Nick.

"Our boy is autistic, so sometimes he has sensory issues and can get overwhelmed," explained Sebastian Vanzyp.

Laura Sweetnam's son Micheal has down syndrome and needs time to adjust properly to new surroundings.

"It's helpful for us because they give us the time to try and get him ready and try and get him accustomed to Santa," Laura said. "Whereas when you go into other malls, you have to do it right away."

While Micheal didn't warm up to Santa like his little sister, Laura says the visits get easier each year.

"We did get a photo, which is great and that's what we try for. It doesn't matter if he's crying or screaming, but we got a photo and everybody else is happy," she said with a laugh.

Bentley not only smiled for the camera but gave his best Santa impression.

"Santa was awesome," said Kaylene McKinney, Bentley's mom. "Took time to ask him questions and he was just so excited."

In its seventh season, growing demand has pushed Kingsway Mall to add more time slots.

"One of the most heart-warming things over the seven years is seeing the same families come back year after year, seeing children grow up, seeing the word spread and just seeing the looks in their eyes every year when they come out," said Bo Tarasenko, Kingsway Mall spokesperson.

For more information or to register for a session, visit Kingsway Mall's website.