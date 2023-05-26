Sentence delayed for man charged in connection with a triple shooting in northern Ont.

Sentencing was delayed in Timmins on Friday for Jahrelle Bishop, 25, of Toronto, in connection with a triple shooting in Schumacher on Sept. 23, 2021.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on Father Costello Drive.

Timmins police arrested Bishop in March 2022 at a Toronto residence and charged him with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other criminal offences related to the incident.

In November 2022, Bishop pled guilty to one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of intentional discharge of a firearm reckless to the life and safety of another person.

He was released on bail pending sentencing, which was scheduled for May 19, but was granted an extension to May 26 because Bishop could not get to Timmins in time for the hearing.

However, before the hearing began Friday, Bishop's lawyer, Tobias Okada-Phillips, announced that Bishop had terminated his counsel and wanted to represent himself.

Given the seriousness of the case, assistant Crown attorney Graham Jenner decided not to proceed and Justice Cindy MacDonald ordered Bishop be remanded into custody.

Court decided a new judge will hear a pre-trial on May 30 and assignment court is scheduled for June 7.

By then, it's expected Bishop will decide if he plans to represent himself, hire a new lawyer; or one may be appointed to him given all the charges that remain against him.