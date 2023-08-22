Sentence for B.C. caregiver in starvation case overturned

A B.C. caregiver who was convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life in a case where a "most vulnerable woman" with Down syndrome "slowly starved to death" should have been sentenced to jail time, the B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled.

After being found guilty at trial last year, Astrid Dahl received a 12-month conditional sentence and 12 months of probation in connection with the death of Florence Girard.

The province's highest court ruled on the sentencing appeal Tuesday, finding that 15 months in jail would have been a fit sentence in the case.

However, Dahl will not actually spend any time behind bars.

During the trial, the court heard that 55-year-old Girard weighed just 50 pounds when she died in Dahl’s home in 2018 – and had not been to a medical appointment for the previous four years.

"There can be no doubt that, no matter her motives and compassion, the respondent’s conduct towards Ms. Girard in the last months of her life—which resulted in death by starvation that may well have been avoided had Ms. Girard been referred to medical care in a timely way—constituted abuse," the appeal court's decision said.

In its appeal, Crown argued for an 18-month custodial sentence, telling the court that the sentencing judge had not given proper weight to "the gravity of the offence and the degree of responsibility of the offender." The restrictions Dahl was bound by under her conditional sentence included a curfew and community service, but not anything "onerous" or "punitive," such as house arrest, the appeal decision notes.

"Protection of vulnerable persons with disabilities is a basic value in our society and the respondent made an unreasonable decision to allow Ms. Girard to starve to death rather than to seek medical care. Incarceration was required," Justice Patrice Abrioux wrote, summarizing part of the Crown's case.

Further Crown argued that the sentence did not properly consider the principles of denunciation or deterrence, meaning it would not have the effect of condemning the harm done and preventing similar harm in the future.

"The respondent’s role as a paid caregiver to Ms. Girard, the special trust relationship that existed in the context of abject vulnerability, the significant breach of that trust, and Ms. Dahl’s failure to seek medical care for Ms. Girard when it was 'patently obvious' that not doing so would endanger her life, cannot be ignored," the decision says.

"Tragically, the respondent’s failure to perform her duty resulted in Ms. Girard’s likely preventable death. Such a failure is deserving of heightened denunciation and deterrence."

The three-judge panel agreed that the original sentence was not fit in the circumstances, but stopped short of ordering the 18-month jail term Crown was asking for.

Dahl was given 10 months of credit for time served on the conditional sentence and five months of "earned remission," which reflects the fact that Dahl would have been eligible for release after serving two-thirds of the jail term, according to the decision.

The 12-month term of probation was upheld, and the court says it officially began on July 29, 2023 – the date on which Dahl would have been released from jail if she had served time in custody.