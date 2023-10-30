Sentence handed down to Jason Nassr in London courtroom

Inside a packed London courtroom, Justice Alissa Mitchell handed down the sentence to Jason Nassr — convicted on two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.

Nassr has been given a conditional sentence for 24 months, which includes 18 months of house arrest and six months of curfew — followed by another 24 months of probation within the community.

He also received an order not to contact victim’s family.

Because his charges did not involved children, Mitchell said she did not find his actions to be sexually motivated and he has low risk of reoffending.

After receiving the sentence, Nassr said “thank you your honour.”