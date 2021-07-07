Sentencing begins Wednesday for former custodian convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault

A sentencing hearing for Lawrence Thompson, 68, who was found guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with a four-year-old girl will begin Wednesday morning.

Thompson was found guilty on four counts after the girl was grabbed from a north end intersection in May of 2018.

During the trial in February, the court heard how three years ago on May 13, the four-year-old girl was riding her bike when Thompson grabbed her and put her in his car near the intersection of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The young girl, who is now seven and who cannot be identified, told the court, “He pulled down my pants...he then pulled down my underwear.” She went on to say that Thompson slapped her on the bum.

The court heard after a short drive the girl was released and ran home to tell her parents.

Thompson, a retired school custodian, was also found guilty of abduction and touching for a sexual purpose.

Victim impact statements are expected to be heard throughout most of the day.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.